New infosec products of the week: July 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Ivanti, Stellar Cyber, SpecterOps, Aqua Security, Infinipoint, Acronis, and Neustar.

Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access enhances cybersecurity in the everywhere workplace

Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access can help organizations mature along a zero trust framework, scale their cloud services, and improve business agility — all while delivering seamless and secure user experiences. It can be used standalone or in conjunction with VPNs and other networking investments.

Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven incident correlation increases attack detection efficiency

Stellar Cyber announced a major leap to boost security analyst efficiency to identify attacks earlier. The new incident correlation technology utilizes advanced GraphML algorithms to automatically group and consolidate large volumes of alerts and events into a much smaller number of highly precise and actionable incidents.

SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise enables organizations to eliminate critical AD attack paths

Designed to help organizations proactively and continuously identify, manage and remediate millions of AD Attack Paths, BloodHound Enterprise gives IT Ops and SecOps professionals the tools needed to dramatically and measurably improve AD security posture with minimal effort.

Aqua Platform helps security teams secure cloud native environments

Aqua Platform reduces administrative burden and allows security teams to start with scanning and cloud security posture management capabilities, then add in sandboxing capabilities and workload protection as needed. The experience is available as a SaaS or self-hosted deployment.

Infinipoint DIaaS solution offers zero trust security posture for devices

Infinipoint is pioneering the DIaaS security category and is the only solution that provides SSO authorization integrated with risk-based policies and one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices. This reduces risk by protecting access to an organization’s data and services while transforming devices to support security posture.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’s protection pack boosts cybersecurity for MSPs

The new Advanced File Sync and Share pack builds on the essential file-sharing capabilities included in Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, layering additional data security capabilities such as blockchain-based data notarization and electronic signatures so service providers can strengthen their workplace collaboration services.

Neustar UltraBot Protect provides more visibility into application layer traffic

Neustar UltraBot Protect delivers enhanced capabilities that allow users to examine traffic patterns to determine risk, easily set rules, and block nefarious web application traffic, all through an intuitive, dynamic and comprehensive user interface or Neustar’s extensible API, both of which deliver actionable data and insights to better manage incoming traffic.