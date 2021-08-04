Arctic Wolf partners with leading security vendors to strengthen worldwide security operations

Arctic Wolf announced the expansion of strategic partnerships with leading security vendors to easily extend the power of the Arctic Wolf Platform across the entire security stack and to advance attack detection capabilities for all use cases, with the ease of use and simplicity that Arctic Wolf customers are accustomed to.

“Cybersecurity is a team game, and it’s vital that leading security vendors and solutions work together to create a seamless operational and cohesive approach for customers,” said Odin Olson, vice president of Alliances, Arctic Wolf. “We’re proud to be a catalyst for innovation, alliances, and integrations among these leading vendors, bringing together best-of-breed technology and applying our 24×7 security operations model for customers who face a constantly evolving and consequential risk landscape.”

With its cloud-native security operations platform, Arctic Wolf integrates security applications and tools across vendors into a single platform approach with no additional customization or coding required—allowing customers to gain visibility and control over historically disparate security solutions. Security teams can obtain threat detection insights from email, endpoint, and identity-based attacks, and mitigate them in real time without the need for complex configurations and custom integrations.

Arctic Wolf continues to strengthen integrations and partnerships with leading software vendors, including:

Mimecast —allowing the Arctic Wolf Platform immediate visibility and response to malicious URLs, attachments, and behaviors identified by the Mimecast platform.

—allowing the Arctic Wolf Platform immediate visibility and response to malicious URLs, attachments, and behaviors identified by the Mimecast platform. SentinelOne—providing an API-driven integration to provide Arctic Wolf visibility into Activities and Threats from the SentinelOne Platform to ensure rapid remediation and recovery by the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team.

Arctic Wolf is a member of The Cisco Secure Technology Alliance, a security ecosystem that facilitates open, multivendor product integrations to improve security effectiveness through automation and operational simplicity. The company also recently joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of security partners with a shared mission to provide better security by integrating solutions across the digital landscape.

Arctic Wolf strategic alliances are built on the notion that security operations is often considered a “last mile” defense for organizations, requiring strategic vendor partnerships for complete coverage across the rapidly evolving threat landscape. In the last fiscal year, the company has more than tripled the number of highly engaged technology partners and expects that trend to continue.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Arctic Wolf and the company’s strategic, API-driven integration with the Mimecast platform. Email remains the primary vector for ransomware and phishing attacks, but cyberattacks don’t stop at the email perimeter, making Arctic Wolf’s operational approach and our commitment to the whole cybersecurity ecosystem a very natural pairing.” Jules Martin, VP Ecosystem and Alliances, Mimecast.

“Integrating with Arctic Wolf helps organizations leverage SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity platform to defeat ransomware. With the threat landscape proliferating and organizations behind in people, time, and expertise, Arctic Wolf plays an important role running an effective and efficient cybersecurity operation around our Singularity XDR platform.” Ruby Sharma, Head of Technology Ecosystem, SentinelOne.