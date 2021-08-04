Cyware and RiskIQ provide threat intelligence necessary to stay ahead of attackers

Cyware announced a partnership with RiskIQ. The partnership combines advanced global threat intelligence automation with enriched, high-fidelity threat intelligence data to enable customers to more effectively respond to attacks.

“As we expand our partner ecosystem to facilitate more threat intelligence sharing and collaboration across the industry, this partnership with RiskIQ could not be a more perfect fit,” said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. “The combination of Cyware’s Cyber Fusion solutions with RiskIQ’s rich internet security intelligence provides joint customers with the next-level threat intelligence necessary to stay ahead of attackers and protect the business. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with this market leader to help customers make their security programs more efficient and effective.”

The integration extends across multiple solutions at both companies, including Cyware’s Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX) being integrated with RiskIQ PassiveTotal. The joint solution enables customers to embed automation more effectively into their investigations, empowering them to enrich data on demand from Cyware’s playbooks, access RiskIQ alerts and artifacts seamlessly, and monitor the attack landscape.

Also, Cyware has integrated RiskIQ’s RiskIQ PassiveTotal and ExternalThreats brand protection intelligence solution with its Security Orchestration Gateway Layer (CSOL) to orchestrate and aggregate threat indicators and observables across the entire Internet and social media landscape to prevent identity compromises and domain abuse.

The wide-ranging threat intelligence data delivered through RiskIQ enriches metadata for customers, including information on subdomains, cookies, trackers, and other factors. This visibility enhances an organization’s ability to confidently identify Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) through the CTIX platform and, ultimately, enables them to make critical security decisions more quickly and accurately.

“Threat intelligence is the backbone of effective security programs, and our collaboration with Cyware enables us to collectively deliver truly enriched intelligence to customers,” said Elias Manousos, CEO, RiskIQ. “The combination of Cyware and RiskIQ arms security teams with the data they need to take decisive action and enables them to scale threat hunting and response through intelligent automation. The early traction we’ve seen in the market has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing to add value for our joint customers’ security teams.”