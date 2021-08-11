Unbound Security and WaveStrong deliver multiparty computation key management and protection

Unbound Security announced its partnership with WaveStrong, a provider of cloud information security consulting services for enterprises, and a specialty in servicing the government and education sector (SLED) that provides security solutions to its growing roster of clients.

“We pride ourselves on our best-of-breed security solutions,” said Harpreet S. Walia, president and chief executive officer at WaveStrong “Key security is now a hugely significant part of any organization’s overall protection and by partnering with Unbound Security we can deliver the highest level of safety possible to our clients without any compromise of efficiency or business-as-usual. The Unbound CORE platform is unique in many ways, offering all the major advances of patented MPC technology from the market-leader.”

The new partnership with Unbound brings WaveStrong client’s access to Unbound’s patented multi-party computation (MPC) key security technology, providing the highest levels of protection for their data using Unbound’s CORE platform.

The strength of WaveStrong’s expertise and consulting services, combined with the Unbound CORE platform, delivers unique end-to-end security for enterprise risk and cloud security compliance. WaveStrong clients can either own or manage Unbound CORE themselves or access it as a turnkey managed security services offering.

The Unbound CORE platform employs MPC to create a virtual mesh of an enterprise’s key management and protection devices wherever they are – in any data center and any cloud. The platform provides a unified approach to key storage, enabling organizations to manage all cryptographic keys from multiple environments in one single place.

MPC is a subfield of cryptography that allows multiple parties to jointly compute any function while keeping their respective inputs private.

WaveStrong’s powerful combination of services and solutions includes:

Enterprise security consulting and product/services and sales

Cloud security, enterprise risk planning, enterprise mobility management and secure cloud labs

Security controls and security operations

Managed security services, application security, database security services, endpoint security services, managed SIEM

“The increase in digital content and cyberattacks makes key management a critical component in every enterprise security policy, especially for organizations in government and education,” said Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound Security.

“The challenge is to manage keys securely for different clouds, on-premise and hardware security modules. Our exciting partnership with WaveStrong helps extend the advantages of our advanced Unbound CORE platform across all enterprises. Organizations will have full confidence their master encryption key is safe from both external and insider threats.”