Jesse Kinser joins Pathwire as CISO

Pathwire announced the appointment of Jesse Kinser as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Kinser will report to Pathwire CEO Will Conway and will lead a team of security professionals in establishing a creative approach to grow the security posture of the organization.

Kinser is a veteran of the information technology industry and has served in security leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. Most notably, she was a program manager for the U.S. Department of Defense, where she guided the execution of software development and liaised between officers, analysts, and support personnel in a mission critical environment. In addition, she spent time as both a security and compliance manager and product security senior engineer at Salesforce.

“Jesse brings an impressive depth of cybersecurity acumen to this role. As Pathwire grows, we want to infuse our cyber strategy with knowledge of the current threat landscape,” said Will Conway, CEO of Pathwire. “Given her security experience at the DoD, and as an enterprise practitioner in companies like Salesforce and AES, Jesse’s diverse skill set offers Pathwire an instantly positive impact on our business.”

Prior to joining Pathwire, Kinser was CISO at LifeOmic, a healthcare-focused software company. She has also held numerous technical roles in software engineering, R&D, compliance, and software development. Her career started in the Department of Defense, where she focused on cybersecurity issues at a national level. Her involvement in the bug bounty community has been a core part of her career, and she has been featured as one of the World’s Top 100 Hackers on the NBC Nightly News.

“What attracts me to Pathwire is that email is relevant to everyone. With the prevalence of cyber threats using email as an attack vector, I welcome the opportunity to apply my security expertise to thwarting cyber criminals,” said Jesse Kinser, CISO of Pathwire. “Cybersecurity and protecting information is a critical business priority, which makes my leadership experience especially relevant to this role at Pathwire, where I can advance the company’s strategy for security, while continuing to ensure that our data and our clients’ personal information is protected.”