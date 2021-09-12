Optilan appoints Kari Williams as Sales and Marketing Director

Optilan has appointed Kari Williams as its new Sales and Marketing Director.

Kari Williams joins Optilan from the iconic Rolls Royce brand, which she was most recently Vice President of Marketing, responsible for Services. Having spent time in both the UK and Thailand, Kari has worked globally with customers, suppliers and governments across diverse sectors such as Civil Aerospace, Defence and Energy markets with a focus on Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Transformation.

Kari provided strategic direction for the Services brand story, and helped the company successfully win new opportunities through bids and negotiations for original equipment and services contracts.

Kari will be responsible for developing Optilan’s sales pipeline and helping to reach Optilan’s target sectors, including the renewables and rail industries, which have been identified as key strategic growth areas since Bill Bayliss was appointed as CEO in early 2020. Her demonstrable experience in services, customer requirements and lifecycle, will help guide Optilan’s ambitions in these sectors.

As part of this Kari will also spearhead the Company’s reinvigorated brand and marketing strategy focused on building highly scalable, highly optimised marketing function in order to deliver revenue and market value.

Kari is Optilan’s second major addition to its Executive Management Team this year, following the appointment of Adrian Bannister, who recently joined the growing Optilan as Chief Financial Officer.

Kari holds an Honours degree in Business Management and a Masters in Supply Chain Management. She is also an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is a qualified Mental Health First Aider.

Commenting on Kari Williams’ appointment, Bill Bayliss, CEO, says: “I am delighted that someone of Kari’s calibre has joined Optilan. As a dynamic, experienced leader in bringing powerful global brands to international markets, Kari will be invaluable addition and will help to envision the future for Optilan.”

Kari’s appointment represents a key part of our overall strategy to provide a strong customer focus. I look forward to working closely with her to take our values and service to the next level.”

Kari Williams comments: “It’s a truly exciting time to be joining Optilan, a high-growth, international company that has high-quality integrated service offerings.

As major projects get back on track following the recent investment by DarkPulse Inc, I’m looking forward to the challenge and helping to lead the next phase of growth.”