Safe Systems CloudInsight M365 Security Basics provides visibility into Microsoft security settings

Safe Systems released CloudInsight M365 Security Basics, which provides financial institutions visibility into their security settings for Azure Active Directory and O365/M365 tenants.

Digital security will continue to be a growing concern for modern financial institutions. According to a recent KPMG report, 92% of companies have their cloud service credentials for sale on the dark web. Safe Systems’ M365 Security Basics protects against common risks and helps improve cloud security posture.

“Many people don’t realize that their security settings need to be evaluated regularly to ensure their institution is taking advantage of the latest and greatest options,” said Darren Bridges, president of Safe Systems. “We’ve developed a product that allows you to regularly monitor and review your configurations to keep your company as secure as possible at all times.”

M365 Security Basics was designed for the financial industry by qualified engineers who understand the importance of consistently monitoring and enhancing online security. This innovative product automatically identifies common risks that threaten institutions, including:

Compromised user accounts

Unknown users and forwarders

Unapproved email access

Insecure protocols enabled

Unknown use of sharing tools

Target phishing or SPAM attacks

IT Administrators will get a comprehensive set of reports to help them oversee the most essential Microsoft cloud tenant settings. The service also includes regular reviews with Safe Systems experts to help them gain a better understanding of their Microsoft M365/O365 tenant security posture and ensure alignment between their configuration and their information security policy. Alerting can also be added to the service to provide the earliest possible warning of suspicious behavior.

Community banks and credit unions can benefit from M365 Security Basics if they have O365/M365, use Azure Active Directory, store any non-public information in the Cloud, are unsure if their cloud tenant is secure, need to increase the visibility of potential security risks or want access to specific data required by examiners and internal stakeholders.