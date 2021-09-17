Sentry’s capabilities enable enterprise teams to reduce risk and management overhead

Sentry announced new capabilities that reduce management overhead and accelerate issue response times for enterprise development teams. With percent-based alerts, Code Owners for GitHub and GitLab, team and personal notifications in Slack, and SCIM support for Okta, teams can find the right people at the right time to fix the right issues, streamline workflows, and improve developer efficiency.

Excessive time spent on management and code maintenance are why most developers spend less than one-third of their time writing code. Engineering leaders for large applications in mobile, desktop, and web are building and maintaining multiple teams with rapidly changing codebases, often using multiple frontend and backend languages and frameworks.

Teams are frequently operating in silos and navigating the deluge of alerts generated across projects, leaving managers spending significant time sifting through the noise, manually prioritizing the most critical issues, and assigning them to the appropriate developer, who may not have access to the right cross-team platform to solve these issues. Sentry’s new capabilities help scale code observability to all app development teams so that enterprises can move faster with less risk and reduce operational overhead.

“Successful teams innovate rapidly to deliver a standout product experience, resulting in more and frequent code changes. Getting to the bottom of issues requires figuring out the who behind the code, which is core to our focus on accelerating actionable resolution,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “Building deeper workflows into GitHub, Slack, and Okta allows for developers to quickly see the issues that matter and solve them faster so they can get back to writing code that delivers business value.”

Sentry’s new capabilities enable enterprise teams to:

See the issues that matter with percent-based alerting. Teams can identify and prioritize issues based on user impact by setting alerts when an issue exceeds a certain percentage of user sessions within a time period. For companies with variable or seasonal usage, count-based alerts can lead to noisier environments. Percent-based alerts reduce the noise by adjusting to changes in app usage so teams can quickly identify the right problem at the right time.

with percent-based alerting. Teams can identify and prioritize issues based on user impact by setting alerts when an issue exceeds a certain percentage of user sessions within a time period. For companies with variable or seasonal usage, count-based alerts can lead to noisier environments. Percent-based alerts reduce the noise by adjusting to changes in app usage so teams can quickly identify the right problem at the right time. Solve issues faster with Code Owners and Slack notifications. Managers and product owners can save time assigning issues by integrating directly with the CODEOWNERS file in GitHub or GitLab. Teams can automatically route error notifications to the right person or team with no additional configuration. Once set up, alerts go directly to the corresponding individual or team who owns the code with Personal and Team notifications in Slack, reducing notification fatigue, accelerating response time, and preventing missed issues.

with Code Owners and Slack notifications. Managers and product owners can save time assigning issues by integrating directly with the CODEOWNERS file in GitHub or GitLab. Teams can automatically route error notifications to the right person or team with no additional configuration. Once set up, alerts go directly to the corresponding individual or team who owns the code with Personal and Team notifications in Slack, reducing notification fatigue, accelerating response time, and preventing missed issues. Automate Sentry access with SCIM support for Okta. Managers and IT departments can automatically provision and deprovision users and teams directly through Okta. SCIM streamlines user provisioning tasks while reducing security risks so engineers can get up and running quickly with the tools they need.

“We are excited to expand our integration with Sentry, where issues can now be sent directly to the appropriate individual or team in Slack. Engineering teams get only the notifications they need, so they experience less noise and can take action faster,” said Bear Douglas, Director of Developer Relations, Slack.

“For my team, I try to automate and streamline a lot of our internal processes. However, because we have a monolithic architecture, when there are alerts, accurately assigning issues and triaging them can be very manual. Using Sentry’s Code Owners integration with GitHub has streamlined our workflow by automatically assigning issues to the right team without requiring me to do a lot of manual triage,” said Can Zhang, Engineering Manager at Nextdoor.

“Sentry’s integration with GitHub’s Code Owners has streamlined how we assign issues to our developers and promotes autonomy amongst our Scrum teams. Before, we had a buildup of unassigned issues taking our principal developers 15-20 minutes a few times a week to assign and manage. Now, with Sentry’s Code Owners, issues are assigned instantly, removing these tasks from our principal developer’s workload and allowing our teams to self-manage. The bottom line is that we are fixing issues faster and keeping our error rates low,” said Jenny Gray, Senior Director of Application Development, Power Home Remodeling.

These new capabilities build on Sentry’s ecosystem support and analytics features that development teams need to scale their code observability practices and efficiently manage application code health from the frontend to the backend. Other recently released enterprise features include customizable dashboards and updates to its Jira and Azure DevOps integrations.

Now serving more than 75,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry is reshaping application monitoring to make it faster, easier, and more cost-effective for developers to keep their digital services and applications performing flawlessly across all platforms—with just a few lines of code.