Cytracom acquires OmniNet to deliver security and connectivity solutions for their customers

Cytracom announced the acquisition of OmniNet. OmniNet combines SD-WAN and cloud security to enable secure connectivity without the need for or limitations of traditional, on-premises UTMs and firewalls.

“Cytracom is solely focused on enabling our partners to connect the modern workforce. Our mission began with building a partner-first voice platform that has since expanded to include rich integrations into the tools our customers are using every day, and most recently, a comprehensive business text messaging product which is changing the way businesses connect with their customers,” said Zane Conkle, Cytracom Co-founder and CEO.

“The big challenge facing our partners today lies in secure and reliable connectivity, regardless of where employees are physically working. We are developing unique solutions to address this challenge, and the acquisition of OmniNet brings powerful technology to our product and engineering teams to accelerate this roadmap.”

OmniNet has developed a proprietary and patented methodology enabling businesses to extend the edge of corporate networks into the cloud. This technology, combined with best-in-class SD-WAN routing and prioritization, delivers a powerful and unique security and connectivity solution to the SMB market.

“Communication technologies depend on secure and reliable connectivity, and market demand for these solutions has exploded,” said John Tippett, Cytracom COO. “Our partners consistently report struggles with traditional solutions in the market today. OmniNet’s technology delivers the right combination of enterprise-grade connectivity and security — and Cytracom, with its proven track record of execution within the channel, is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges for the MSP community.”

Founded by and sold exclusively through MSPs, Cytracom products are fully designed and developed in-house; the company’s attention to user- and partner-centricity is a key differentiator in the UCaaS space. The OmniNet product, also built in-house, aligns with Cytracom’s commitment and capability to drive a product roadmap dedicated to partner success.

“Since its inception, OmniNet has helped MSP and IT service providers deliver simple but effective enterprise-grade security and connectivity solutions for their customers,” said Andrew Bagrin, OmniNet CEO. “Cytracom was the clear choice to continue this mission, remain committed to the channel, and help partners meet the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce.”

Neither OmniNet nor Cytracom users should expect immediate changes to service delivery or operations. However, partners should stay tuned for upcoming enhancements and new solutions.