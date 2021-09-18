Mirantis Flow provides virtualization and containerization in the data center

Mirantis launched Mirantis Flow, a vendor-agnostic, cloud-native data center-as-a-service aimed at businesses currently using costly, lock-in cloud infrastructure technology to modernize infrastructure while enabling both virtualization and containerization for all application types. Mirantis Flow also simplifies onboarding for businesses just beginning their cloud journey.

Flow makes it easy to quickly — in as little as five days — deploy and run a centrally managed, scalable cloud infrastructure providing virtualization and containerization in the data center, on public cloud and out to the edge. Flow reduces cost and time-of-development while providing interoperability with public clouds and freeing up resources and investments that can be used to launch new services.

“As more businesses pursue digital transformation, enterprise data centers are challenged to deliver a true cloud experience to their users while also reducing costs. Until now, cloud-native was sold and marketed as piece parts for enterprises to assemble. Mirantis has already helped hundreds of today’s tech savvy companies, including Booking.com, Reliance Jio, Netscope, and Societe Generale, implement an open source, cloud-native approach to infrastructure,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder of Mirantis.

“For the first time, Flow takes that software, knowledge, and support expertise and packages it up for easy deployment, enabling enterprises to replace their legacy infrastructure, or even begin their cloud journey, with an open source, cloud-native data center that supports their most valuable use cases and brings a stream of innovations to developers and application owners — at significantly less cost.”

Mirantis Flow:

Replaces legacy infrastructure software with modern open source software built with cloud-native architecture;

Reduces required hardware by 50% or more;

Uses open source software defined storage and networking;

Increases automation and frees up staff from routine administration work.

“Enterprises rank IT operations efficiency (68%), security (52%), developer speed and productivity (45%) and application portability (45%) as the top benefits of cloud-native software such as containers and Kubernetes in our Voice of the Enterprise: DevOps, Workloads and Key Projects 2021 survey,” said Jay Lyman, senior analyst with 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “These advantages are also consistent with DevOps objectives around efficiency, DevSecOps, speed and support for hybrid and multi cloud infrastructures.”

Mirantis Flow integrates many open source technologies in a flexible way and packages those as a subscription service. Flow can utilize existing computing hardware and includes Mirantis Container Cloud, for providing deployment and lifecycle management of Kubernetes cluster across multiple infrastructure platforms; the Mirantis Kubernetes Engine certified distribution, Mirantis OpenStack (on Kubernetes); Lens Spaces; Mirantis StackLight monitoring and alerting; and OpsCare 24×7 proactive support or OpsCare managed services, which includes deployment.

Pricing and availability

Mirantis Flow is available immediately and priced at $15,000 per month or $180,000 annually, which includes:

1,000 core/vCPU licenses for access to all products in the Mirantis software suite;

No additional charge for control plane and management software licenses;

Support for initial 20 virtual machine (VM) migrations or application onboarding;

Unlimited 24×7 OpsCare support.