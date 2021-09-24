StorMagic appoints Danial Beer as CEO

StorMagic announced the addition of its new chief executive officer, Danial Beer. Beer was selected as CEO to transform, optimize and efficiently grow the company as it expands into key market areas including edge, HCI, security and video surveillance.

Beer brings more than 25 years’ senior management experience in the global software industry, where he successfully transformed and grew multinational software companies and divisions with annual revenues ranging from $25-$500 million. His diverse skill set includes M&A, capital investment fundraising, strategy development and operational optimization. Beer previously held positions as CEO of GFI Software, COO of YOUI Labs Inc., and executive director of both the performance management and M&A divisions of IBM.

“StorMagic solves a growing market problem for edge environments, with unique, purpose-built solutions validated by an established customer base,” said Danial Beer, CEO, StorMagic. “My goal as CEO is to take these existing ingredients and work with the talented StorMagic team to apply new go-to-market strategies and operational efficiencies to enable the company to accelerate growth. I’m excited to join the StorMagic family and help the team find new ways to solve customer problems at the edge and beyond.”

StorMagic’s recent growth includes two acquisitions in the last 18 months, which have enabled the traditional HCI vendor to broaden its edge technology with additive security and video surveillance capabilities. New OEM relationships with key partners like HPE and Hivecell, alongside the addition of numerous traditional channel partners, continue to expand StorMagic’s partner ecosystem globally and boost its video and security expertise. Beer’s executive-level and M&A background are poised to position StorMagic for dramatic growth as the company enters a new era to help customers meet growing data challenges and opportunities.