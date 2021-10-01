New infosec products of the week: October 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Cloudflare, Citrix, DataDome, deepwatch, Elastic and Fugue.

Elastic expands its threat prevention capabilities to stop advanced threats at the endpoint

Elastic announced expanded Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities across the Elastic Security solution in its 7.15 release, including new layers of prevention for Windows, macOS and Linux, and host isolation for cloud-native Linux environments.

Cloudflare announces free email offerings to prevent phishing and increase security

Cloudflare announced its entry into email security with new offerings to help solve email challenges. Now, users will be able to create custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent email spoofing and phishing on outgoing emails—all for free.

DataDome enhances its online fraud and bot management solution

The new version of DataDome Online Fraud & Bot Management combines new insights with established customer favorites in a new interface and notification platform. With one click, users can now dive into each attack to better understand its trajectory and report back with actionable insights around cyber threats.

deepwatch MDR Essentials strengthens protection against cyber threats for MSBs

With deepwatch MDR Essentials, organizations can deploy a high performance, automated security operations center (SOC) in less than one hour that seamlessly integrates with the existing environment without requiring additional hardware or consulting.

Fugue IaC platform empowers cloud teams to eliminate security gaps

Powered by a Unified Policy Engine, Fugue IaC saves cloud teams significant time and ensures consistent policy enforcement that eliminates the security gaps and wasted effort that come with using separate policies for IaC security and cloud security posture management (CSPM).

Citrix App Delivery and Security Service automates the app delivery process in real-time

Citrix App Delivery and Security Service is designed to help IT transform app delivery from a slow, manual process based largely on guesswork into an efficient, automated one driven by intent so they can gain the agility needed to keep pace with the business and deliver meaningful outcomes.