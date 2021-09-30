Fugue IaC platform empowers cloud teams to eliminate security gaps

Fugue announced Fugue IaC, a unified platform for securing infrastructure as code (IaC) and cloud runtime environments using a single set of policies. Powered by a Unified Policy Engine, Fugue IaC saves cloud teams significant time and ensures consistent policy enforcement that eliminates the security gaps and wasted effort that come with using separate policies for IaC security and cloud security posture management (CSPM).

“Security represents the rate-limiting factor for how fast cloud engineering teams can go, and in order to change this, they need policy-based automation at every stage of the development lifecycle — from infrastructure as code through the runtime — based on a single source of truth,” said Stella. “The Fugue IaC and its Unified Policy Engine empower teams to ensure cloud security across development and operations using 50% fewer engineering resources while speeding up infrastructure approvals and deployments.”

Developer-friendly tools for IaC security

Fugue delivers developer-friendly tooling to validate IaC templates against industry compliance standards and custom security policies — and builds automated IaC checks into Git workflows and CI/CD pipelines to prevent misconfiguration vulnerabilities in deployments. Cloud security teams can use those same policies to ensure cloud runtime environments stay secure post-deployment, including cloud resources deployed outside of IaC and CI/CD pipelines.

According to Fugue customer Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management software, they’re using Open Policy Agent (OPA) rules to efficiently detect and remediate cloud vulnerabilities and compliance issues early in the development of infrastructure as code pipelines — before they ever reach production.

Furthermore, they’re using the same rules to continuously secure their public cloud environments against misconfiguration risk, which is a game-changer that saves the Nexthink team a significant amount of time otherwise wasted reconciling different policies and frameworks.

Fugue IaC security powered by Open Policy Agent

Fugue provides centralized IaC security management for cloud resource configurations, container orchestration, and containers. Teams can use Fugue to establish IaC security visibility across their organization. Fugue’s Unified Policy Engine leverages Open Policy Agent, the open standard for policy as code, and Regula, Fugue’s open source implementation of OPA for IaC and cloud security. OPA is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project.

Fugue IaC supports pre-deployment security checks for Terraform (HCL and plan files), AWS CloudFormation (YAML, JSON, AWS CDK, or composed by hand), Kubernetes manifests, and Dockerfiles. Fugue provides developer-friendly tooling for creating and testing custom policies using Rego, the language of OPA, and supports multi-resource checks to catch advanced cloud vulnerabilities. Developers can use Fugue to generate interactive visual maps of their IaC templates and export IaC diagrams to use for planning and approval processes.

Hundreds of pre-built policies mapped to compliance standards

Fugue provides hundreds of out-of-the-box rules for IaC and cloud runtime security that are mapped to SOC 2, NIST 800-53, GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, CSA CCM, CIS Controls, CIS Docker, CIS Benchmarks for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Docker, and Kubernetes. The Fugue Best Practices Framework provides additional protection by catching vulnerabilities that compliance standards can miss.