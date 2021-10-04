(ISC)² announces new members of its annual Board of Directors election

(ISC)² announced the results of its annual Board of Directors election.

The following individuals will begin their service on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022:

Rachel Guinto, CISSP (Canada)

Dan Houser, CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP, CSSLP (United States)

Lori Ross O’Neil, CISSP (United States)

James Packer, CISSP, CCSP (Switzerland)

“The (ISC)² Board of Directors serves a crucial function in charting the course of the association as we move into a new era of growth and expansion,” said (ISC)² CEO, Clar Rosso. “We’re grateful to have the expertise of these talented cybersecurity leaders as we work to inspire a safe and secure cyber world.”

The 13-member board is comprised of (ISC)² members – all volunteers – who provide strategy, governance and oversight for the organisation, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics.

The newly elected board members will join the ranks of other top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organisations and government agencies.