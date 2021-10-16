Veritas InfoScale 8 provides storage optimization for stateful Kubernetes critical workloads

Veritas Technologies announced the next evolution of Veritas InfoScale that will enable customers to deploy InfoScale as containers in native Kubernetes platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift. Native deployment will make it easier to provide InfoScale’s high availability, persistent storage and storage optimization for stateful Kubernetes critical workloads.

“Containerization is revolutionizing the data center, allowing applications to burst and shrink their processing capacity to reduce costs and deliver scalability,” said Karthik Ramamurthy, vice president of product management at Veritas.

“However, many organizations are hesitant to bring the benefits of containerization to mission critical applications that have historically relied on persistent storage. The Kubernetes-native deployment of InfoScale will deliver the features organizations need to migrate their most important applications into environments like OpenShift with confidence. This is a game changer for companies that want to take the training wheels off their Kubernetes deployments and realize the benefits where they really matter.”

The evolution will begin with InfoScale 8, which will be available later this year and will enable enterprise customers and DevOps engineers to deploy the following InfoScale features as containers:

Software-defined persistent volume storage classes

Dynamic and static persistent storage provisioning

Non-disruptive scaling of persistent volumes

Non-disruptive migration of persistent volumes

REST APIs for third party integration

Persistent volume snapshots

Container lifecycle management

InfoScale 8 will also be the first time the product is available as a Red Hat certified container application and Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog with single-click deployment.

“As containers and cloud-native applications become more crucial to enterprise digital transformation, our customers are seeking expanded choice in the technologies that support these environments and workloads,” said Joe Fernandes, senior vice president, Platforms Business Group at Red Hat.

“Veritas InfoScale 8 adds a certified option for customers that want additional layers of resiliency and storage optimization for their OpenShift environments. We’re pleased to collaborate with Veritas as part of our broad partner ecosystem, helping our customers to select the solutions that best meet their unique needs, all certified on the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.”