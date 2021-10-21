Sierra Wireless offers its customers 5G cellular wireless connectivity for their business-critical apps

Sierra Wireless launched its 5G managed network service in the United States, offering customers the speed and ultra-low latency of 5G cellular wireless connectivity for their business-critical applications.

Sierra Wireless’ fully managed network services provide end-to-end broadband solutions for permanent, temporary, and back-up connectivity in retail, food and beverage, healthcare, digital signage, kiosk/POS, and distance e-learning applications. These turnkey solutions offer simple, cost-effective, and reliable internet connectivity with no upfront equipment purchase cost, guaranteed uptime, and seamless management, with accountability from one point of contact.

“With cloud-based management and reporting, and cross-carrier pooling ensuring the best network coverage at all times, Sierra Wireless’ 5G managed network service can be used with our world leading XR Series 5G routers,” said Tom Mueller, Vice President of Product Enterprise Networking, Sierra Wireless.

“In addition, it also offers plan flexibility with a rental option lowering initial investment, and can reduce the cost of using, managing, and operating a connectivity network internally. With 5G changing the business landscape, Sierra Wireless is enabling customers to transform their digital operations, and to take advantage of 5G’s ground-breaking new capabilities with the availability of our new managed network services.”

With their unique service-level agreement, Sierra Wireless’ managed network services ensure business-critical functions with guaranteed connectivity uptime and constant monitoring of network performance managed 24/7/365 by Sierra’s team of wireless professionals. The services also include use of Sierra Wireless’ hardware and software, with updates for security and firmware, as well as an always-on out-of-band management link to the AirLink Management Service (ALMS). This unique capability ensures the ongoing operational success of 5G deployments, simplifies operations, and reduces downtime.

Sierra Wireless’ managed network services are available in three options:

Basic, the cost-effective backup cellular solution for non-critical systems.

Premium, including all the features of the Basic service along with professionally installed equipment, proactive monitoring, and an increased service level agreement.

Pro, which includes all features in the Premium package service, as well as a dual modem option on the XR Router Series, 5G data plans, and even more options to customize your management requirements.

Transforming connectivity with 5G

As 5G rolls out, the promise of faster speeds, lower latency, and increased spectrum efficiency is becoming real. Recent research by IDC, from their U.S. 5G Connections Forecast, 2020 – 2024, April 2020, and Worldwide 5G Connections Forecast, 2019 – 2023, December 2020, states that “there is no doubt that 5G will transform businesses’ ability to create new use cases that leverage its higher networking speed and capacity.” IDC predicts that 5G mobile and subscriber IoT connections will reach 1.01 billion by 2023.

Availability

Sierra Wireless’ 5G Managed Network Service will be available to customers in the United States in Q4 of 2021.