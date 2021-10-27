ZeroFox expands its presence in Australia and New Zealand to tackle rising cybercrime

ZeroFox announced that it is expanding its presence in the Australia and New Zealand market with Netpoleon Solutions and emt Distribution. Through these local distributor partnerships, ZeroFox will increase its capabilities for in-region consultation with enterprises and public sector institutions in need of external threat intelligence and digital risk protection.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) reported over 400 data breaches in the first half of 2021 alone, of which 65% were sourced from malicious or criminal attacks. This follows a 13% increase in Australia-based cybercrime in the past year, making regional cyber protection capabilities more critical than ever.

Similarly, ZeroFox has documented a 142% increase in average monthly external threat alert volume year to date for current customers in the APAC region, driven largely by spoofed URLs/domains used for phishing attacks, targeting vulnerabilities on the Zoom platform, and Twitter-based impersonations.

ZeroFox’s Australia and New Zealand Cyber Threat Landscape Report (October 2021) identifies phishing campaigns including business email compromise (BEC) and social engineering campaigns, as the greatest threats to ANZ-based organizations, both from an employee and a customer perspective.

Banking trojans, botnets, and Denial of Service attacks—continue to create risk for businesses operating in the region, particularly from financially motivated threat actors. Similarly, ANZ is seeing an increased threat from ransomware, a trend that is anticipated to continue into 2022.

As regional demand surges among high-compliance industries like finance, government, and healthcare, ZeroFox helps these businesses identify and disrupt threat actors across their digital attack surface via its AI-powered threat intelligence platform. The company delivers external cybersecurity solutions to organizations that help them protect their data, people, and brands outside of the traditional security perimeter.

The Australian cybersecurity industry is expected to grow to $7.6 billion by 2024 and this partnership is a strategic next step for ZeroFox in a hyper-growth region where the company projects a steady 35% year-over-year growth of its business in the ANZ region through 2024.

“ZeroFox provides advanced capabilities – such as the ability to identify and take down infrastructure used to target employees and customers – that high-value target organizations increasingly need to defend themselves,” said Shane Mahney, Senior Sales Manager for emt Distribution, a rhipe company. “With ZeroFox, our channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs can offer multiple high-demand, high-impact security solutions on a single platform to address their clients’ most urgent requirements.”

“emt Distribution is delighted to add ZeroFox’s threat intelligence and protection platform to our cybersecurity portfolio,” said Richard Rundle, Group Executive for emt Distribution, a rhipe Company. “With ZeroFox, emt can offer a comprehensive range of advanced cybersecurity capabilities that enable our partners to add value to even the most capable and mature organizations.”

“External Threat intelligence, that includes Dark Web monitoring and Digital Risk Protection, has seen immense growth in demand due to the rise in high profile ransomware attacks,” says Paul Lim, Netpoleon Regional Director, ANZ.

“As large organizations realise the immense costs of a security breach, contextual threat intelligence becomes a vital component to recognise imminent external threats and allows for decisive and timely preemptive steps to prevent any breach from taking place. With Netpoleon’s other synergistic security solutions, ZeroFox adds a valuable new dimension to our offerings that will benefit ANZ Channel Partners and End Customers needing protection solutions outside their traditional internal security perimeter.”

“Our team at ZeroFox is proud to partner with Netpoleon and rhipe to provide customers with stronger threat intelligence, protection capabilities and on-site consultation across the ANZ region. We look forward to working together to tackle rising cybercrime in Australia and New Zealand,” said Gabe Goldhirsh, Vice President, MEA/APAC. “With this partnership, we deepen both the regional and global presence of our Global Partner Program and remain committed to a partner-first strategy that provides in-depth digital risk and dark web insights to businesses across the world.”