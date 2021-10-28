Zyxel Communications names Karsten Gewecke as President

Zyxel Communications announced Karsten Gewecke as its new president, effective 1 November, 2021. With several decades of experience working with technology companies, Gewecke will bring his current success in the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to the company’s global strategy.

In his new role, Gewecke will develop and execute Zyxel Communications’ global strategy for marketing, sales, and technology as the company continues to deliver innovative 5G, Mesh, WiFi 6 and 10G fiber technologies to service providers around the world.

Gewecke, a Denmark native first joined the Zyxel Communications team in 1999 as a technical & market manager. Since then, he has served various leadership roles throughout the Taiwan-based company in business development, sales and marketing.

Most recently, Gewecke was senior vice president and head of the EMEA regional business unit. Under his leadership, the business unit broke sales records each year and accomplished a 30% annual growth rate the recent 3 years in a row.

“From his early years, Karsten impressed us with strong customer relations acumen and his ability to market our solutions. His track record of success leading the EMEA region only further cements his value to our global strategy,” said Gordon Yang, CEO of Unizyx, the holding company for Zyxel Communications.

Gewecke’s ability to work across borders and bring a big picture view to the company has played a key role in Zyxel Communications’ success, Yang added.

“As service providers face new challenges in today’s market, I will continue to focus on innovation to make connectivity solutions that deliver for today and tomorrow,” Gewecke said. “The Zyxel Communications teams have inspired me throughout my long career here and there’s so much more we’ll accomplish for our employees and customers.”