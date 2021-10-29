DTEX Systems provides insider threat intelligence and investigation services with DTEX I3 research team

DTEX Systems launched DTEX Insider Intelligence and Investigations (DTEX I3), an expanded investigations and research division focused on delivering insider threat behavioral studies, intelligence packages and forensic investigations.

DTEX I3 brings together experienced behavioral researchers, consultants and an elite team of insider threat investigators to create intelligence-driven, investigation ready capabilities. The team publishes counter-insider threat research focused on human behaviors to help business leaders, security practitioners and regulatory bodies better understand, design, deploy and manage workforce cyber intelligence and security initiatives.

As workforce behavior deviates from the norm, DTEX I3 works side-by-side with customers to respond to DTEX’s Workforce Cyber Security InTERCEPT Platform’s automated reports and findings, identify internal risks, evaluate their severity and ultimately protect from malicious, negligent and compromised users while preventing data loss.

The founding members of DTEX I3 bring decades of experience in advanced insider threat and data loss research, analysis and hunting from notable companies including Deloitte, Raytheon, Symantec and Sophos.

“Our recent research with Ponemon Institute found that nearly half of companies find it impossible or very difficult to prevent an insider attack at the earliest stages of the Insider Threat Kill Chain,” said Rajan Koo, Chief Customer Officer at DTEX Systems. “To fully understand any insider incident, visibility into the nuances and sequences of human behavior is pivotal. DTEX I3 brings unparalleled experience investigating the human behaviors and Indicators of Intent that are notoriously the root causes of insider incidents. We’re excited to enhance the value this team provides to customers by formalizing this division.”

The DTEX Insider Intelligence & Investigations team offers a comprehensive set of services, including threat investigations and assessments, trends reporting, insider program posture analysis and more. The I3 team is experienced at augmenting new, emerging and established Insider Risk and Data Loss programs with areas of impact and services including:

Managed insider risk management (IRM) – Managed IRM from DTEX I3 is a subscription-based consultancy offering that provides mid-size enterprise and SLED organizations with Insider Risk Detection and Mitigation support utilizing the DTEX InTERCEPT Workforce Cyber Security Platform. DTEX team members perform continuous insider risk, data loss vector and user compromise monitoring and protection.

“Thwarting insider threats is becoming increasingly difficult for enterprises in today’s distributed world,” says Armaan Mahbod, Director of Security and Business Intelligence at DTEX. “The DTEX I3 team is on a mission to help organizations across the globe establish holistic insider risk, cybersecurity and IT operations centered around their most valuable asset: humans. That said, the only way to effectively combat human threats is with human intelligence, which is why our team has had significant success eliminating attacks that have gotten past other tech-only cybersecurity solutions. We welcome the challenge, as the first and last line of defense against these malicious, and sometimes negligent, actors.”