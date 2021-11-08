Why integrating SIEM tools is crucial to managing threats

Maintaining cybersecurity for organizations has never been more complex; now that remote and hybrid work has become the norm, access to a company’s network is no longer limited to those within the physical building but extends to people connecting through insecure home networks and personal devices. These vulnerabilities can be identified by hackers and malware but often slip by undetected by common cybersecurity measures until it is too late.

In many instances though, the integration of a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools with your existing cybersecurity software can help identify and mitigate malicious cyberattacks before they become catastrophic. Business leaders and managers who have integrated SIEMs to detect, analyze and respond to organizational threats – both external and internal – are already one step ahead.

SIEM tools, when integrated with other layers of security, can help flag anomalous behavior and potential issues in real time. This automated “extra set of eyes” uses machine learning to monitor data points and workflows across the organization, even as hacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) continue to evolve.

SIEMs can help any IT team, especially those in small- to medium-sized businesses with fewer staff, to avoid costly security breaches that sap time and productivity and can become a serious threat to the business. Because SIEMs are often scalable, the software can become a tremendous asset to security operations large and small.

In addition to the new remote workplace, several other factors and recent developments further complicate the daily monitoring of business networks. In most cases, installing SIEM software is the easiest way to manage this influx.

Take, for example, the IoT. The expanding world of connected devices that make up the IoT means potential points of entry to networks have increased exponentially. With the shift to remote work, the threat is amplified. The personal or family laptop, gaming device, tablet or even connected appliance that share the Wi-Fi network with a remote worker create security vulnerabilities that hackers and malware can target and exploit. An SIEM could immediately handle a DoS attack or, at the very least, identify compromised devices.

Unfortunately, employees outside the IT department may not even be aware that their home Wi-Fi and connected devices pose a potential threat to their organization’s network. That’s where education comes in. When they clearly understand the full risks, as well as their responsibilities in avoiding cyberattacks, cybersecurity becomes a shared goal across the enterprise.

SIEM tools act as added insurance, even if employees understand that they should never download software themselves or disable security software already installed on their workstations. In this situation, SIEM software can be set up to continuously monitor employee download actions and send alerts any time an irregular event occurs.

Tighter regulations across industries have resulted in yet another layer of security hurdles for organizations: complying with new and evolving privacy and consumer protection laws, regulations, and standards. The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for example, applies to all organizations regardless of size, requiring smaller and medium-sized businesses to manage compliance with likely fewer resources than their larger corporate peers.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which helps secure and protect the entire payment card ecosystem, applies to both merchants and service providers processing credit/debit card payment transactions. Whether you need to secure customer credit card data or secure and protect HIPAA-protected health data, SIEM software can help manage the compliance process while reducing long-term compliance and operation costs.

SIEM software is not a new concept. However, it’s wise to choose applications built with the cloud and newer network architecture in mind. Some older versions have been known to gather too many false positives, making them more of a nuisance than a critical security tool. With the newer generation of SIEM software has solved these legacy problems by using AI to perform analysis. Today’s SIEM offers cybersecurity experts and IT professionals a critical, automated and scalable advantage at a time when cyber threats continue to proliferate.