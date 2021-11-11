Thales CipherTrust Intelligent Protection classifies data based on sensitivity and vulnerability

Thales has released CipherTrust Intelligent Protection, a new solution that further simplifies operational complexity and strengthens data security efforts with automated processes that discover, protect and control sensitive data anywhere.

Faced with overwhelming data growth, organisations can use CipherTrust Intelligent Protection to safeguard all sensitive information without the added cost and complexity of traditional data protection products and services. Once the sensitive data has been discovered and classified based on vulnerability and other risk profiles, the new solution automatically protects at-risk data with encryption and robust access controls.

CipherTrust Intelligent Protection is a solution configuration within the Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform that works together with CipherTrust Manager, CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification, and CipherTrust Transparent Encryption –an all-in-one solution that delivers a unified approach.

CipherTrust Intelligent Protection addresses the evolving challenges of regulatory compliance by facilitating accelerated time to compliance with automatic data protection controls. It also offers easy-to-use, pre-programmed tools to quickly and effectively secure unstructured sensitive data on-premises and in the cloud.

Reducing complexity in data protection with integrated automation

As organisations contend with expanding datasets, permanent work-from-home or hybrid office schemes, and the increased use of multi-cloud services, lack of visibility places their sensitive data at risk. Thales’s 2021 Data Threat Report found that the use of cloud-based infrastructure exposes new risks as an organisation’s data footprint expands and raises concerns about operational complexity.

Less than a quarter (24%) of respondents said they have complete knowledge of where their data is stored. Configurable policies with built-in templates to rapidly discover and classify unstructured sensitive data can be used to protect data on-premises and in the cloud.

“Cloud computing services and data security requirements will only grow more complex as organisations work to keep pace with new and evolving work environments,” said Todd Moore, VP Encryption Products at Thales. “Increased operational complexity demands simplified security procedures, and CipherTrust Intelligent Protection makes it significantly easier for companies to safeguard data proactively based on known vulnerabilities and data privacy regulations, which reduces overall business risk. Intelligent Protection provides the automation so customers can confidently take data security measures into their own hands with an all-in-one solution.”

Accelerating time-to-compliance

Today’s businesses and organisations must remain in compliance with a broad range of regulations and mandates, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Data privacy laws and regulations are never static – new ones appear regularly and existing ones often get enhanced, making it difficult for you to keep pace. An integrated and automated solution helps eliminate blind spots and human error, making a considerable difference in complying with various regulations.

“This all-in-one solution combines the best of the Ground Labs’ data discovery technology with Thales’ CipherTrust Data Security Platform to give organizations the power to automatically discover, classify and keep sensitive data secure, whether it’s on-premises or in the cloud,” said Stephen Cavey, co-founder and chief evangelist of Ground Labs. “Our partnership with Thales underscores our common mission to protect our customers, regardless of where they store their data – and through this collaboration, we can better meet the data security needs of customers today and in the future.”

“Managing risk is becoming increasingly burdensome for IT leaders not only because of the volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks but also due to the operational complexity of managing disparate security products and services,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “Truly integrated platforms that automate the discovery, classification and protection of sensitive data can help organisations reduce both hard costs and risks associated with stitching together multivendor solutions while addressing and mitigating soft costs by simplifying data security operations and compliance.”

Uncover and close security gaps

Finding a way to rapidly identify data compliance gaps and potential security risks is of paramount importance. Using the high performance and accurate discovery engine is an extremely useful way to find data subject to regulations that organizations may not realize even exists.

CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification provides risk-based guidance on what specific data to encrypt. Linking this discovery process to CipherTrust Transparent Encryption provides organizations with a fast track to automatically uncover and close security gaps.