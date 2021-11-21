Datadog partners with Confluent to provide real-time monitoring for Confluent Cloud

Datadog announced its integration with Confluent. Users running Confluent Cloud at any scale, from a proof of concept to mission-critical applications, can now use Datadog to monitor their Confluent Cloud resources alongside the rest of their technology stack.

Organizations use Confluent’s fully managed, cloud-native data streaming service to power the real-time digital experiences that today’s consumers demand, while avoiding the operational burdens of infrastructure management. Datadog’s integration provides real-time visibility into the health and operations of their Confluent resources to ensure that these digital experiences run as smoothly as possible.

“Datadog and Confluent Cloud are two managed services that we rely on. In the past, we had to run our own middleware to connect them,” said Mustapha Benosmane, Product leader, ADEO. “With the new integration, we’re able to monitor our Confluent Cloud infrastructure on Datadog without any extra work. The integration works with just a few clicks, and it is more stable than our previous solution.”

“A deep understanding of your entire IT stack is highly critical with distributed systems, but it is getting harder for organizations to achieve as their data sprawls across multicloud and hybrid environments,” said Dan Rosanova, Director, Product Management, Confluent.

“Through our partnership with Datadog, we deliver a single source of truth for monitoring and managing systems across a business. With one click, our cloud-native, serverless integration enables end-to-end visibility to identify, fix and get ahead of issues.”

“Datadog and Confluent partnered to deliver an out-of-the-box integration that provides visibility into the most important aspects of your Confluent resources, without any additional configuration,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director, Product Management, Datadog.

“The out-of-the-box telemetry provides a holistic view of their inputs, outputs and processing time, giving customers the monitoring capabilities they need to deliver superior digital experiences.”

Datadog’s integration with Confluent provides:

Unified monitoring : Monitor your Confluent Cloud resources alongside the rest of your technology stack to get a holistic, end-to-end view in a single platform.

: Monitor your Confluent Cloud resources alongside the rest of your technology stack to get a holistic, end-to-end view in a single platform. Easy installation : Set up the integration in minutes, with just a few clicks.

: Set up the integration in minutes, with just a few clicks. Out-of-the-box dashboards : Visualize key cluster health and performance metrics in a purpose-built dashboard.

: Visualize key cluster health and performance metrics in a purpose-built dashboard. Proactive alerting: Set alerts based on performance against user-defined service level objectives (SLOs).