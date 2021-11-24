Exclusive Networks partners with Infinipoint to extend zero trust security to device identity

Exclusive Networks announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that enables the critical device pillar of the zero trust cybersecurity approach.

Focusing on mid-market aligned partners – initially in Europe covering France, Germany and the UK with a view to extending across global territories from early 2022 – Exclusive will be supporting Infinipoint growth targets both through net new opportunities and by capitalising on technology integrations (i.e. SASE, MFA, ZTNA, etc.) and alliances from within its vendor portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Denis Ferrand, VP Global Vendor’s Alliances & Business Development at Exclusive Networks said, “Of the seven pillars propping up the concept of zero-trust architecture (ZTA), partners have struggled most to position a strong story around zero trust for device access because specialist solutions simply haven’t existed.

That’s all changed with Infinipoint and DIaaS. Enterprises know that implementing the zero-trust for devices piece right is essential – and with Infinipoint we’re breaking down that barrier. It’s a great solution and fits perfectly into our cyber ecosystem. DIaaS also naturally supports a multitude of consumption models which makes it readymade for scaling out globally via our X-OD on-demand platform.”

Launched in July this year, DIaaS has been gaining significant market traction. Exclusive will build on this demand to accelerate and scale globally through its specialist go-to-market services and ecosystem of over 18,000 channel partners.

Ariel Kriger, VP Global Sales & Business Development at Infinipoint said, “Infinipoint is pioneering the Device-Identity-as-a-Service security category and is the first and only solution to provide Single Sign-On (SSO) authorisation integrated with risk-based policies and self service one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices.

“Exclusive Networks was the natural choice to support our market acceleration, possessing the necessary specialist cyber expertise and global scale to enthuse, educate and serve pent-up partner demand for this gap in the zero trust market. Extending a zero trust security posture to devices remains an essential and urgent requirement for every work-from-anywhere workforce. And to do it properly you have to do it by design, with adaptive access controls acting on device context, continuously checking device posture not just at the point of access – all the while not burdening the IT department or negatively impacting end user productivity. None of this is easy to do, but we’ve done it and now partners and their customers can reap the benefit.”