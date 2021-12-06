Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security to deliver OT security

Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security announced a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide.

This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage the latest IIoT technologies in industrial and OT networks.

“Cloud services and the industrial Internet are touching every industrial operation and are dramatically increasing cyber risks. Which makes strong protection for the IIoT absolutely necessary – from the device to the network to the system and the overall application,” Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder, Waterfall Security Solutions, told Help Net Security.

Utilities and industrial enterprises’ IIoT endpoints need robust protection from all threat vectors. NanoLock’s embedded gatekeeper solution prevents device-level attacks from outsiders, insiders, and along the firmware supply chain to ensure the operational integrity of those devices and to prevent any malicious or wrongful modification to the devices’ critical code and parameters.

Waterfall’s Unidirectional Gateways and related products provide safe IT/OT integration that prevents network-based attacks from entering control-critical OT networks. Together, the joint security provided by Waterfall and NanoLock will enable the benefits of connected IIoT deployments while alleviating the risks associated with network-connected infrastructure.

“Preventing device tampering and ensuring the operational integrity of IIoT deployments is vital to modern industrial automation,” said Ran Pedhazur, VP of Business Development at Waterfall Security Solutions. “Waterfall is pleased to partner with NanoLock. Together our solutions protect IIoT deployments from both internal and external threats.”

“As IIoT deployments face the pressure of rising cybersecurity risks, the collaboration between NanoLock and Waterfall is more opportune than ever,” said Roy Tshukati, NanoLock’s Head of Global Sales and Business Development. “While NanoLock prevents bad actors from using endpoints to get into the networks they connect to, Waterfall enables safe visibility from those external networks into the IIoT deployments, so our companies make for quite natural partners.”