Wipro partners with Celonis to help enterprises optimize their supply chain management

Wipro and Celonis announced the launch of the Supply Chain Command Center to help organizations drive supply-chain transformation.

The solution enables companies to automatically identify and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies, gain powerful business insights, open new growth opportunities, manage risks and maintain business continuity even in disruptive times. It improves the supply-chain efficiency by working across the four stages – planning, sourcing, developing and delivering.

The Supply Chain Command Center combines a range of business-critical capabilities, from process KPI benchmarks to process optimization in transformation programs. Enterprises can leverage ready-to-use models for process maturity level assessment, custom code analysis, and automation opportunities. The solution is offered as-a-service without any upfront investments.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President – Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited, said: “Supply chain management has long been a priority for global businesses, but the need to transform the supply chain has dramatically increased due to the pandemic. Our joint solution enables businesses to reimagine and retransform the supply chain process, using data and process intelligence across large transformation projects. We are pleased to partner with Celonis to bring this innovative solution to companies around the globe.”

Amit Puri, Global Vice President & Head – BPO & Managed Services, Celonis, added: “Since announcing our global partnership earlier this year, Wipro and Celonis are jointly driving next-gen digital transformation impact for global customers. Supply Chain Command Center solution is our new joint offering that is helping enterprises optimize their supply chain management transformation initiatives. The powerful combination of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) with Wipro’s domain expertise and advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro Holmes, enables us to unlock faster value for our customers across every industry segment and accelerate supply chain transformation through data-driven business execution.”