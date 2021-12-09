Kali Linux 2021.4 released: Wider Samba compatibility, The Social-Engineer Toolkit, new tools, and more!

Offensive Security released Kali Linux 2021.4, which comes with a number of improvements: wider Samba compatibility, switching package manager mirrors, enhanced Apple M1 support, Kaboxer theming, updates to Xfce, GNOME and KDE, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W + USBArmory MkII ARM images, as well as new tools.

Samba Client, Kaboxer theme support

Starting Kali Linux 2021.4, the Samba client is now configured for Wide Compatibility so that it can connect to pretty much every Samba server out there, regardless of the version of the protocol in use. This change should make it easier to discover vulnerable Samba servers “out of the box”, without having to configure Kali.

With the latest update of Kaboxer tools no longer look out of place, as it brings support for window themes and icon themes. This allows the program to properly integrate with the rest of the desktop and avoids the usage of ugly fallback themes.

Here is a comparison of how zenmap looks with the default Kali Dark theme, compared to the old appearance:

New Tools in Kali Linux 2021.4

Here’s a quick run down of what’s been added (to the network repositories):

Dufflebag – Search exposed EBS volumes for secrets

Maryam – Open-source Intelligence (OSINT) Framework

Name-That-Hash – Do not know what type of hash it is? Name That Hash will name that hash type!

Proxmark3 – if you are into Proxmark3 and RFID hacking

Reverse Proxy Grapher – graphviz graph illustrating your reverse proxy flow

S3Scanner – Scan for open S3 buckets and dump the contents

Spraykatz – Credentials gathering tool automating remote procdump and parse of lsass process

truffleHog – Searches through git repositories for high entropy strings and secrets, digging deep into commit history

Web of trust grapher (wotmate) – reimplement the defunct PGP pathfinder without needing anything other than your own keyring

The Social-Engineer Toolkit

The NetHunter app now includes The Social-Engineer Toolkit. You can now use the Kali NetHunter app to customize your own Facebook, Messenger, or Twitter direct message email notifications for your social engineering attacks:

Download Kali Linux 2021.4

Kali Linux 2021.4 is ready for immediate download or updating.

Offensive Security also produces weekly builds. If you want the latest packages (or bug fixes) when you download the image, you can just use the weekly image instead. This way you’ll have fewer updates to do.

For more details, check out Offensive Security’s blog post.

For more details, check out Offensive Security's blog post.