Nigel Fox joins Isotropic Systems as CFO

Isotropic Systems announced that Nigel Fox has been appointed as Chief Finance Officer, effective immediately.

Mr Fox will lead Isotropic Systems’ finance and corporate development activities in preparation for scaling into manufacturing, operations, and global service delivery of Isotropic Systems’ ground-breaking technology.

Formerly the CFO of Avanti Communications, Nigel Fox’s in-depth experience managing a new satellite business from infancy through to operational effectiveness will prove itself to be an invaluable benefit to Isotropic Systems as they continue to scale up and launch transformational new technology for satellite communications. In addition, Mr Fox has successfully completed three IPOs in his career and helped the organisational growth of both private and public businesses.

“We are delighted that Nigel is joining us at a crucial moment in our path towards a large-scale business and category leader in converged communications. We are on the cusp of a new world of multi-orbit services and our ground-breaking antenna is a fundamental building block for the world’s next satellite infrastructure. As we move full-steam ahead to commercial roll-out in 2022, Nigel’s depth of experience in high-growth technology and communications companies, will be a powerful asset for the company.” said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder & CEO.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join Isotropic Systems,’ said Nigel Fox. ‘The core technology is field proven, and investors understand the value our multi-link antenna brings to a broad range of markets – from mobility to government and enterprise. With the only technology platform capable of delivering true orbital convergence, the opportunities for Isotropic Systems are substantial.” says Nigel Fox.

Nigel Fox is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and has multi-sector international experience with a particular focus on innovative technology. He has held senior finance roles including 13 years as Finance Director and CFO of satellite operator Avanti Communications Group plc and Advisory Board Member of Archangel Lightworks Limited, a developer of space-air laser communication terminals. Nigel Fox has been instrumental in building both private and listed businesses, developing growth strategies and delivering business innovation.