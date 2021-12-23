Lacework Cloud Care helps security teams uncover Log4j vulnerability

Lacework announced Lacework Cloud Care, a new, free rescue program for Security and DevOps professionals working to combat the Log4j exploit whether or not they are a Lacework customer.

Lacework Cloud Care includes three complimentary program elements for organizations struggling to understand if their cloud environment is being exploited by the Log4j vulnerability: a Threat Hunter Assessment, a Coverage Booster for Lacework Customers and a support hotline.

With any zero day vulnerability, it’s critical to find out quickly if you are vulnerable (and to what extent) and if you’ve been compromised. Attackers will try to use the vulnerabilities as a way into an organization, often by exploiting the vulnerability before it is fixed. Lacework’s patented Polygraph technology automatically learns how an environment normally operates and finds anomalous behavior even before a vulnerability is known, widely publicized, and patched.

With Lacework, you can automatically detect if exploits have been successful and see visualizations that provide more context around what happened — helping security teams investigate and take action faster. When it comes to finding vulnerabilities, not only does Lacework help organizations quickly and confidently uncover all vulnerable systems, but through continuous checks during build and runtime, organizations can prioritize remediation based on risk and what’s actively running, and prevent the re-introduction of vulnerabilities over time.

“With the help of Lacework, we rapidly identified instances of the Log4j vulnerability and continuously monitored our environment for any exploitation activity. In less than one hour, we were able to scan our entire cloud infrastructure, including thousands of servers to assess our exposure to Log4j. We quickly determined that our codebase and our customers were not affected and were able to maintain transparency and open communication with our customers in real-time,” said David Ting, Chief Information Security Officer, Nylas.

The components of the Lacework Cloud Care program include a:

Free Threat Hunter Assessment : To help practitioners quickly handle Log4j and other known or unknown threats, Lacework is offering a free, no-obligation, 14-day Cloud Threat Hunting Assessment. Our cloud security experts will work with you to find all vulnerable systems across your entire cloud and container environments and continuously monitor for active signs of compromise — helping to reduce risk and better protect your business.

: To help practitioners quickly handle Log4j and other known or unknown threats, Lacework is offering a free, no-obligation, 14-day Cloud Threat Hunting Assessment. Our cloud security experts will work with you to find all vulnerable systems across your entire cloud and container environments and continuously monitor for active signs of compromise — helping to reduce risk and better protect your business. Coverage Booster for Lacework Customers : Current Lacework customers can immediately benefit from an extension of coverage for Lacework Platform usage, in order to double down and more deeply understand where they may be at risk.

: Current Lacework customers can immediately benefit from an extension of coverage for Lacework Platform usage, in order to double down and more deeply understand where they may be at risk. Support hotline: Access to a Log4j hotline to get assistance with questions and any help needed for all Security and DevOps professionals, regardless of whether they are Lacework customers.

“We’ll continue to see ripples from the Log4j attack across the industry for months, if not years to come as attackers seek new ways to evade detection to exploit this vulnerability. That’s why it’s critical companies have visibility across their entire environment in real-time and address the root cause versus patching best guess fixes,” said Seong Park, Chief Customer Officer, Lacework. “Our customers are dialing up their usage of the Lacework platform because it’s helping them see where they are compromised or otherwise vulnerable within hours or less, in many cases spotting trouble areas other vendors have missed. With Lacework Cloud Care, we hope to bring the benefits of our platform to the masses helping those on the front lines secure and protect their organizations against Log4j quickly and effectively.”