Datadog and AWS join forces to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future

Datadog announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of this collaboration, AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.

As a trusted AWS Partner, Datadog has earned several AWS Competencies that demonstrate Datadog’s high level of specialization, AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Datadog’s existing AWS Competencies include:

Microsoft Workloads ISV Competency

DevOps ISV Competency

Government ISV Competency

Containers ISV Competency

Migration and Modernization ISV Competency

By delivering deep visibility into AWS-hosted, on-premises and hybrid environments during every phase of a cloud migration, Datadog helps leading organizations achieve their digital transformation goals with confidence. After enabling a one-click integration, Datadog pulls metrics and tags from more than 70 AWS services to give customers a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure, including key technologies such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Customers can also benefit from Datadog’s full-stack security across all layers of their cloud environment. This means customers can easily analyze their apps, workloads and infrastructure with just a few clicks and enrich security signals with Datadog-managed threat intelligence feeds.

“Observability and security are critical to ensure AWS environments run as efficiently and smoothly as possible,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product & Community at Datadog. “This extended partnership with AWS will help speed the pace of innovation for customers using AWS and Datadog, and we are excited to provide deeper product alignment and go-to-market initiatives to ultimately benefit our customers.”

“Datadog is a trusted partner of AWS. Both companies share a commitment to developing excellent products and a focus on customer obsession, which is why AWS is delighted to further the work with Datadog,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. “This strategic collaboration will open up joint marketing and co-selling programs between Datadog and AWS that will bring new opportunities for customers across the globe.”