Kirk A. Law joins Cohesity as SVP of research and development

Cohesity announced that Kirk A. Law has joined the company as senior vice president of research and development (R&D). In this role, Law has global responsibility for engineering, product management and Cohesity’s ecosystem business.

The tech veteran brings more than 30 years of relevant experience to Cohesity with a passion for developing breakthrough products, scaling high-performing teams, enriching company cultures, and delighting customers and partners.

“Cohesity is a phenomenal company driven by customer-focused innovation, talented employees, exceptional leadership, and strong cultural values,” said Law. “We will continue to deliver next-gen solutions that can help organisations radically simplify data management, improve their security postures in the face of sophisticated ransomware attacks, benefit from AI-powered insights, and do more with data, which is their most valuable digital asset.”

Law’s technology expertise spans multiple sectors including data management, governance and security, with an extensive history in systems engineering, intelligent automation software and enterprise product development for on-premises and cloud deployments.

Before joining Cohesity, Law served as a senior vice president of development at Tableau Software, a Salesforce company. Prior to that, Law was the senior vice president of engineering at Primary Data. He also held leadership roles at SanDisk, NetApp, Cacheflow Systems Inc., and SGI (formerly Silicon Graphics Computer Systems). He began his career at the David Sarnoff Research Center, which at the time was an R&D center for the RCA Corp., where Law received several patents in digital TV processing technologies.

“Kirk’s proven leadership, deep understanding of business and technology, and his laser focus on innovation made him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder, Cohesity. “Kirk also understands how impactful a strong company culture can be in terms of employee engagement and retention and spurring best-in-class research and development that solves customer challenges. For all of these reasons, we’re thrilled to have Kirk on our executive leadership team.”

Law, who earned BSEE and MSEE degrees from Purdue University, is the 2012 recipient of the Purdue Outstanding Electrical and Computer Engineering award, which recognizes alumni who have demonstrated exemplary accomplishments, leadership, and service to community. He also is on the board of directors of the national non-profit organization Raising a Reader. In addition, Law is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Sigma Pi Phi fraternity, the National Society of Black Engineers, and Purdue University’s EE Honor Society, Eta Kappa Nu.