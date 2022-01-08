Fuze enhances productivity and collaboration across distributed teams

Fuze announced platform updates built to deliver enhanced communication and collaboration, as well as streamlined workflows for Fuze users and administrators in the expanding hybrid workforce. These upgrades include new Fuze Contact Center features, as well as updates to Fuze’s Microsoft Teams integration, Fuze’s Call Flow Manager, and emergency services for workers.

Data projects that by 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, which is an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels. Streamlining employee communications and workflows has never been more important as the global distributed workforce continues to grow and organizations roll out flexible work policies. Fuze addresses these evolving needs through its unified communications platform that offers a seamless end-user and admin experience for critical workstreams, helping to improve productivity and collaboration, both inside and outside of the office.

To roll out in Q1, new features within this release include:

For Fuze users

Contact Center updates:

Chat-based routing enables organizations to add web chat to Fuze Contact Center, providing multi-channel queuing to customers, and allowing agents to handle voice and chat interactions in the Fuze application.

New agent view brings enhanced access to data and queue activity to the agent desktop.

Supervisor for Tablet gains full parity with Fuze desktop by adding alert administration and recording indicators.

Fuze for Teams add-on now includes Fuze Contact Center agent tab for access to queues.

Fuze for Teams updates:

Queues tab provides agents access to Fuze Contact Center directly within Teams.

With hybrid mode, the Fuze for Teams add-on is available for both Direct Routing and Click-to-Connect users.

Preferred Device Selection streamlines Fuze calling for users.

Fuze Platform updates:

Updated browser extension allows click-to-message from any website or web-based CRM, enabling users to compose or send messages and view message history without leaving their browser.

For Fuze administrators

Call Flow Manager updates:

Call flow and menu management re-imagined for the Hub, including new visualizations, simplified editing of sound files, management of ring groups, and the ability to create and edit schedules on the fly.

Emergency Services updates:

End users can update their location within Fuze.

Locations can be updated dynamically via Network Mapping.

Leverage mobile GPS for location services.

Fuze for Teams Direct Routing update:

New Provisioning System for enhanced workflows and customer experience.

“At Fuze, we are committed to meeting our users where they work, while also meeting the evolving demands of global enterprises. As a result, we are constantly expanding our technology to better address these ever-changing needs,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze.

“These updates provide our users with the necessary technology and tools to be their most productive selves, regardless of location, while maintaining business continuity in a changing work landscape.”