LucidLink announces leadership appointments to support company’s growth

LucidLink announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.

Maheshwari brings deep technical experience to LucidLink as the company expands its innovation in cloud-based workflows to enhance productivity in rich media production and post-production pipelines. Umesh was a co-founder and CTO of Nimble Storage, a pioneer in flash-based storage arrays, where he was responsible for product architecture and core technologies. He led the company through rapid growth, taking it public in 2013, later acquired by HP Enterprise in 2017 for more than $1B.

“The insight Umesh brings to our team is invaluable in the ever-changing world of tech,” said George Dochev, co-founder and chief technology officer of LucidLink. “His extensive background in cloud storage and file systems is rare and fits perfectly with the company. We are excited to bring him on board.”

Joel Davis brings 20+ years of high-performance general management, sales, and marketing experience at venture-backed start-up and high-growth firms. He has led record growth and profitability at startups to executive leadership at Fortune 100 companies with revenues of more than $24B. Joel has established tech-focused businesses in 20 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. He brings to LucidLink deep experience building customer-facing departments with responsibility for $3B in revenue and 500+ people in prior organizational capacities. Joel is an established subject matter expert and public speaker at events like VMworld and a published author.

Adam Kranitz recently joined LucidLink to build, measure, and track the company’s marketing practice and performance. Adam is a digitally-focused demand generation executive with extensive experience building differentiated brands in SaaS and cloud-focused technology startups. He led brand marketing and corporate communications at CloudCheckr, a Series A funded cloud infrastructure management platform, recently acquired by NetApp.

Prior, Adam led communications and digital marketing initiatives at Avid, one of the most trusted providers of software technology for professional media creators. There, Adam created one of the first social marketing teams in enterprise software and helped to launch the company’s annual industry and customer conference—Avid Connect. Adam is a founding member of the Multi-Cloud Leadership Alliance and a member of the Forbes Communications Council.

“Adding Joel and Adam to the executive team places us among the most experienced sales and marketing teams in our industry,” said Peter Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of LucidLink. “While we’re growing fast they have already managed to keep our core values at the forefront. From fostering integrity to creating an open and positive culture to embracing and driving change. This is what LucidLink was founded on and which Joel and Adam have demonstrated at each step in their careers.”