Rash Sahota joins Isotropic Systems as General Manager and COO

Isotropic Systems announced that Rash Sahota has been appointed as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Sahota will be responsible for ensuring the company delivers its vision and strategy, while managing costs and driving revenue growth.

Rash brings over 30 years of experience in technology and telecoms, with senior leadership positions at Cirrus Logic, Motorola and Ericsson. His knowledge of the telecoms industry and hands on experience of launching new products and services in multiple markets and acerating growth will benefit Isotropic Systems as it gears up for a transformation year and enters commercial production.

“Isotropic is on the verge of its most significant milestone, as our groundbreaking terminals start to be deployed to customers and end-users. We are excited to welcome Rash on board at this time to support the roll out and deliver sustainable growth. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across the technology and communications ecosystem which will be hugely valuable as we accelerate our growth and penetrate new markets.” said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder & CEO.

Rash Sahota said: “I’m delighted to join Isotropic at this fascinating time. The integration of satellite communications with broadband and mobile is the final frontier for global connectivity, and I am excited to help bring John’s vision to reality and ensure our groundbreaking multi-link antenna reaches its commercial potential and brings benefits to users across the globe.”

Rash Sahota was previously Vice President and General Manager at Cirrus Logic, and has significant engineering, operational and leadership experience in Telecoms, Smartphones, IOT, Wearables, Gaming, Consumer products, Automotive and Semiconductors across Asia, US, and European markets.