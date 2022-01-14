Mirko Zorz
New infosec products of the week: January 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Avast, CyberRes, NormCyber, SureCloud, and Zyxel.

SureCloud Internal Audit Management streamlines and accelerates audit engagements

Internal Audit Management is a cloud-based solution designed to help organizations efficiently manage the entire audit process, from planning, risk assessments, and fieldwork to findings, issue management, and reporting.

NormCyber smartbloc. offers visibility over cyber and data protection risks

Smartbloc. is a subscription-based service designed for midsized organizations that want to proactively address cyber security and compliance requirements, but without the in-house expertise or budget to manage these mission-critical activities themselves on a day-to-day basis.

CyberRes Galaxy accelerates executive understanding of cyber risk

CyberRes Galaxy is a platform designed from the ground up to help CISOs, senior executives, and risk professionals eliminate the hyperbole and focus on what matters to their business. It does this by tying individual users and their specific business risks to threats that they need to counter in order to ensure comprehensive cyber resiliency.

Zyxel adds WiFi access point security service to its Nebula Cloud Networking solution

Designed for small or micro-businesses that cannot afford a business firewall, Zyxel has created the Connect and Protect (CNP) AP security service license. A network security service, the Zyxel CNP license incorporates multiple elements that increase WiFi protection for users in commercial venues.

Avast enhances free security and privacy protection for Windows users

Avast announced an update to its Avast Free Antivirus and Avast Premium Security product versions for Windows. Avast’s Firewall provides an additional layer of protection, preventing unauthorised remote access when connected to the home network or unknown networks on the go.

