Uppsala Security partners with NSHC to offer virtual asset tracking solution

Uppsala Security announced a collaboration with NSHC, set to provide a worldwide virtual asset tracking solution.

The solutions provided by Uppsala Security involved in this new collaboration are the Crypto Analysis Transaction Visualization (CATV), a virtual asset tracking security tool and the Crypto Analysis Risk Assessment (CARA), an AI and Machine Learning-based virtual asset risk assessment tool.

In this particular collaboration, CARA is especially enhancing the virtual asset tracking solution by receiving and filtering Dark Web-related threat data from NSHC. The joint work between the two projects started with the “AI Data Processing Voucher Project” hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea on September 20, 2020.

The virtual asset tracking solution, including CATV and CARA, was installed on NSHC’s DarkTracer, a platform that provides Dark Web security threat information.

By introducing Uppsala Security’s virtual asset tracking solution, NSHC’s customers can respond to security threats such as the abuse of existing personal information as well as security threats of virtual assets.

Prior to this, NSHC and Uppsala Security signed a Business Agreement to eradicate cybercrime, and recently, they trained private companies and government agencies in the open-source intelligence (OSINT) monitoring technology.

Patrick Kim, Founder & CEO of Uppsala Security, said, “As observed in recent times with the experiences involving the Silk Road incident and Hydra case, the crimes involving virtual assets have been increasing rapidly. With the NSHC’s DarkTracer and its virtual asset tracking solution we can provide new insights into related crimes. DarkTracer, which has accumulated over 100 Billions of vast dark web intelligence indicators, and Uppsala Security’s virtual asset tracking and analysis solutions are jointly used to conduct a correlation analysis, in order for law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be able to receive new insights into the related crimes.”