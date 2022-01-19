SentryBay collaborates with TD SYNNEX to protect corporate applications and data on the endpoint

SentryBay has come to a partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX, one of the world’s leading IT distributor and solutions aggregators.

As a result, TD SYNNEX, which was formed out of a merger between Synnex and Tech Data earlier this year, will add SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to its extensive portfolio.

Initially the partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly into Europe and Asia, where the distributor has significant operations.

TD SYNNEX selected SentryBay due to the unique approach it takes to protecting corporate applications and data on the endpoint. By partnering, TD SYNNEX can offer a differentiated solution to its Partner ecosystem which particularly meets the needs of organisations adopting BYOD business models and ensures their security product portfolio remains at the forefront of innovation.

While SentryBay will be a unique element in the specialty security portfolio at TD SYNNEX, it will complement existing vendors and solutions, including those from Microsoft and VMWare.

SentryBay’s Armored Client creates a confined environment within which any application can run, including VDI clients, thin clients, DaaS, VPN clients, browsers and enterprise/SaaS applications. All data entered into the application at the endpoint is automatically protected without any need to identify the threat.

The SentryBay Data Protection Suite protects information from keyloggers and spyware when data is entered or viewed via the browser. This simplified, yet effective solution is targeted at enterprises, as well as SMEs.

“As the business world pivots to manage vulnerable devices accessing corporate networks it is more important than ever that we have a breadth of solutions designed to keep them secure. This partnership with SentryBay not only provides our network of resellers with a unique, proven solution to manage endpoints, but also boosts sales of other security solutions in our portfolio,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president, New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX.

Jamie Box, VP Global Sales at SentryBay, said: “We are growing our distributor representation in North America and globally and TD SYNNEX represents the commitment, connections and established channel that is ideal for us as we seek to expand our enterprise user-base – with initial focus in the North America region.”