Action1’s free product initiative empowers organizations and MSPs to mitigate security risks

Action1 Corporation announced that its solution is available to organizations and MSPs for up to 100 endpoints for free forever.

Over the last decade, the IT industry has become riddled with so-called “free” software products that are actually either misrepresented as a limited free trial or used to obtain customer data to sell for profit. Such fake offers give free software a bad name. Action1 is disrupting the industry by providing IT teams with its comprehensive RMM platform for up to 100 endpoints for free with no strings attached.

Action1 RMM delivers patch management for OS and third-party software, application deployment, endpoint management, IT asset inventory reporting, and a remote desktop. Action1’s free product initiative will help IT teams in organizations of any size mitigate security risks and support their hybrid workforces.

“We believe that providing 100 endpoints for free is a winning strategy for everyone,” said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. “While small businesses will fully leverage Action1 RMM to help grow their businesses securely, their bigger counterparts will be able to deploy the platform on a smaller scope freely before implementing it company-wide to replace their legacy IT management products. In turn, the feedback we receive from all those users will help us continuously enhance the solution and build the best RMM in the world.”