SecurID names Laura Marx as CMO

SecurID announced a key addition to its leadership team, appointing Laura Marx as Chief Marketing Officer.

Laura brings more than 15 years of global go-to-market, alliance marketing and product marketing experience to the role. As Chief Marketing Officer, Laura will be responsible for elevating the SecurID brand, setting and executing marketing strategies, driving growth and communicating SecurID’s unique value.

Laura’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Chief Financial Officer Craig Nickerson, Chief Product Officer Jim Taylor and President and Chief Business Officer Greg Nelson. These hires will continue to advance SecurID’s progress in becoming an independent, high-growth SaaS business, following the spin-out of RSA from Dell Technologies.

“As businesses continue to future-proof their cybersecurity postures, prepare for a permanent hybrid workforce and develop zero trust strategies, they need trusted partners to help them throughout their journeys. I’m delighted to have world-class talent like Laura Marx join our leadership team and help us strengthen our customer relationships, articulate SecurID’s unique value and accelerate our growth strategy,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.

“The world’s most security-sensitive organizations trust SecurID’s team and technology to help them execute their digital transformation priorities and protect all user types. By continuing to distinguish SecurID from the rest of the field, Laura will help accelerate SecurID’s growth and earn the market’s trust,” said SecurID President and Chief Business Officer Greg Nelson.

“I joined SecurID because I wanted to work for an organization that was going to change the world. SecurID is poised to do just that: it has the reputation, team, solutions and investors that customers trust to help them pursue their digital agendas and address critical challenges,” said SecurID Chief Marketing Officer Laura Marx.

Prior to joining SecurID, Laura served as VP of Global Product and Alliance Marketing at Poly, a company driving more than $1 billion in sales in the digital communications space. There, she led global product, software and services launches, directing cross-functional teams in the development of digital marketing plans, sales enablement and integrated communications programs. Before Poly, Laura served in leadership positions at Monster, where she led international expansion initiatives for the firm’s media alliances.

Laura received an MBA from Boston University in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis.