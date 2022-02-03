Remi Poujeaux joins Odaseva as SVP of Innovation

Odaseva announced the appointment of Remi Poujeaux as Senior Vice President of Innovation.

In this role he will lead the company’s focus on solving the most complex data management challenges faced by enterprises running on Salesforce.

Poujeaux brings an extensive background leading IT functions in large global enterprises. He most recently served as Associate Director of Data and Digital Platform at Boston Consulting Group. Prior to that he spent nearly 30 years at the Global Fortune 500 company Schneider Electric where after years focused on SAP, he managed one of the largest implementations in Salesforce history. The implementation replaced more than 100 legacy systems with a single Salesforce org covering five business processes.

Leading Odaseva innovation to solve complex Salesforce data management challenges

Poujeaux will lead the launch of Odaseva’s new solutions including the Residency-as-a-Service offering, which helps multinational companies solve data privacy and compliance challenges in China, Russia, Brazil, Australia, and other regions.

“Data residency poses a very complex problem for large enterprises operating across the globe,” says Poujeaux. “Anticipating pain points such as these for customers, and solving them using cutting-edge technological capabilities like what Odaseva offers, has always been a passion of mine.”

“Remi Poujeaux’s exceptional background – as a longtime Odaseva customer, a Salesforce power user at enterprise scale, and a seasoned IT leader – is incomparable,” says Sovan Bin, CEO at Odaseva.

“The perspectives that he brings to Odaseva, stemming from his deep involvement in key areas of our company’s growth, will solidify the Odaseva as the company where the most revolutionary and high-performing solutions in data management originate.”

Poujeaux earned his Master’s Degree in Engineering from CentraleSupelec in France. He is fluent in English, French, and Japanese.