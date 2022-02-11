Suzanne Muchin joins Knightscope Board of Directors

Knightscope announced that Suzanne Muchin will join the Company’s board of directors effective immediately.

Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce. Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.

“Suzanne is a highly successful 7-time Founder with a deep passion for our long-term mission and I’m excited to welcome her to the Board,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope. “The Knightscope Board of Directors is comprised of 86% female, 43% minority and 100% in overall diversity representing our diverse shareholder base, setting what I hope will be a new standard in corporate governance,” continued Li.

Ms. Muchin possesses over 25 years of leadership experience that she leverages in Chicago’s entrepreneurship community, helping build the brands and social impact strategies for some of the city’s most well-known organizations and initiatives including 1871, MATTER, Impact Engine and P33. She was also inducted into the Chicago Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2013 for her own ventures.

Ms. Muchin is a member of the Wexner Heritage Foundation, an LP and Advisory Board member at MATH Venture Partners, a board member of 1871, and this year received the Human Rights Medallion Award from the American Jewish Committee.

“When I met Bill, I immediately thought about ‘the Man in the Arena,’” said Muchin. “He is an entrepreneur making a very big bet at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, purpose, and growth. That’s a team I’ll join any day, particularly when the purpose has an end game of reducing senseless crime in the United States.”