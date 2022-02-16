Edgecore Networks Pocket WFA offers business continuity for enterprises

Edgecore Networks launched the Pocket WFA (Work-from-Anywhere) solution that is composed of two Edgecore products – the EWS5203 WLAN gateway-controller and the SP-W2M-AC1200-WFH wireless access point.

The solution aims to provide a plug-and-play, secure, agile, reliable mechanism to support businesses through the pandemic crisis and beyond.

In-pocket agility

In a world full of uncertainty, everything is about efficiency and agility. The zero-touch configuration feature of the Pocket WFA solution reduces the deployment time from days to only minutes. Enterprises can swiftly roll out remote offices, minimizing business downtime at a friendly price. Plus, the SP-W2M-AC1200-WFH access point is just palm-size and weighs only 82g, so remote workers can easily carry it wherever they work to further ensure business productivity.

On top of that, to deliver a seamless working environment, the solution allows remote workers to connect to the same SSID as they would in the office for automatic connection to the company VPN, extending enterprise services to anywhere.

Taking security on board, the solution supports various user authentication methods that can be easily enforced across all deployment scenarios, such as 802.1X authentication, local authentication, and two-factor authentication, ensuring the proper identification of network users before granting access to the network.

Out-of-box possibilities

The Pocket WFA solution can be deployed in various scenarios in a number of ways, such as mobile taskforce teams, branch sites, remote classrooms, and so on. The agility and affordable price enable new services and new business models that are not bound by infrastructure limitations and can embrace limitless possibilities.

“Organizations globally are experiencing unprecedented workforce disruption. Virtually all companies are still determining how they will work in the short and long term,” said Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. “The Pocket WFA solution is rising to the challenge, helping enterprises and organizations navigate workforce shifts, such as the urgent need to shift to a remote workforce to protect and empower employees, serve customers, and establish business continuity.”

The Pocket WFA solution not only assists businesses to emerge from the pandemic stronger, but also opens the door to innovative business and service opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

Availability: The Pocket WFA solution is now available for order.