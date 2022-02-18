Center for Threat-Informed Defense at MITRE Engenuity launches affiliate program

MITRE Engenuity and its Center for Threat-Informed Defense launched an affiliate program for organizations that advance and practice in threat-informed defense.

The affiliate program offers cybersecurity solution providers a critical head-start in incorporating the center’s research and development (R&D) resources into their product or service offerings to advance their impact and reach to the global cyber defense community. Benefits include communicating affiliate advancements to our 30,000+ MITRE ATT&CK community members and access to a mix of communication and networking opportunities.

Affiliates can showcase their leadership in the threat-informed defense community by adopting the center’s R&D projects, publishing co-branded adoption spotlight use cases, and working with the center to actively promote their lessons learned and best practices.

“The center is fully committed to bringing the community together to make actionable improvements to threat-informed defense,” said Jon Baker, director of R&D, Center for Threat-Informed Defense at MITRE Engenuity. “By introducing the affiliate program, we will make the world a safer place, while also providing affiliates with opportunities to showcase their company and solutions.”

The affiliate program has an impressive roster of founding members with a plan to add more members in the upcoming months. These founding affiliate organizations include:

Founding gold affiliates

Founding silver affiliates

CyCognito

Picus Security

Sopra Steria