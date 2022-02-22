GlobalData collaborates with Snowflake to empower access and delivery of its data

GlobalData has announced a partnership with Snowflake to enable Snowflake customers to access and purchase data from GlobalData’s Marketplace via the Snowflake platform.

In today’s business environment, the need for trustworthy and timely data has never been more important, which is why it’s critical for tomorrow’s market leaders to access, share, and use data instantly and seamlessly.

GlobalData’s strategic relationship with Snowflake means customers will have a flexible cloud solution for accessing proven, proprietary datasets efficiently. This will provide customers with immediate and secure access to data, eliminating the need for lengthy and costly extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes; and reduce the time and effort needed to integrate data into their business operations and decision-making processes at scale.

Initially, GlobalData will provide access to six authoritative datasets via the Snowflake platform, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and climate risk, as well as alternative datasets spanning patents and job analytics. New datasets will be added over time from GlobalData’s Marketplace, which covers 150 productized datasets relied upon by over 4,000 customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Hardinges, GlobalData’s Chief Strategy Officer, said: “GlobalData continues to provide best-in-class data and insights to help our clients solve complex business problems, and Snowflake offers us the opportunity to provide customers with more efficient access to authoritative data and greater value from its use at scale. We are particularly excited to partner with Snowflake, as this will help us deliver against our customer-obsession agenda by giving customers the flexibility to access and use our intelligence where, when, and how they need to.”

Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace at Snowflake, added: “GlobalData and Snowflake combine to make a powerful solution for any organization seeking to leverage the power of data sharing. With the ability for customers to access GlobalData’s broad data coverage, this marks an exciting and welcome next step in further expanding the coverage of Snowflake’s Data Marketplace.”