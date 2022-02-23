Help Net Security: Healthcare Cybersecurity Report has been released

Our newest report takes a closer look at one of the most targeted industries today – healthcare.

As exhausted healthcare professionals struggle with an extraordinary situation, their IT departments face critical skills and staffing shortages. Routine security measures may fall by the wayside, breaches may go undetected for weeks, and efforts to validate the security measures undertaken by affiliates and third parties may fall short.

The idea behind the Help Net Security: Healthcare Cybersecurity Report is to provide you with an overview of the information security issues healthcare is dealing with, offer expert insight on what is needed to move defense capabilities in the right direction, and provide food for thought for those working to protect healthcare infrastructures worldwide.

