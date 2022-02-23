Secure Thingz collaborates with Hi-Lo Systems to deliver secure programming and provisioning services

Secure Thingz announced their partnership with Hi-Lo Systems, a global provider of device programming services and technologies.

Through the World Economic Forum’s Council of the Connected World, Secure Thingz recently joined forces with a large number of organizations to build consensus around IoT security.

The new Consumer IoT Security Statement of Support states five key capabilities for setting a baseline for consumer IoT security, adding cyber risks to the top demonstrating that cross-border cyber-attacks, misinformation, and the growing inequality between those who have access to digital services and those who don’t are among the most serious medium- and short-term risks facing governments and businesses.

Specifically, threats such as ransomware and nation-state attacks will continue to increase as organizations become more reliant on technology. To inhibit these cyber-attacks and mitigate risks, it is critical that devices are manufactured with secured foundations and protected supply chains.

“We are excited to partner with Secure Thingz to integrate their advanced security technology into our device programming machines,” said Max Huang, Chairman of Hi-Lo Systems. “Delivering the promise of an enhanced secure supply chain is critical to all of our customers, both for our programming machines and for our programming service centers across the region.”

“The strengthening of the supply chain to protect valuable intellectual property, inhibit counterfeiting and overproduction, plus the ability to inhibit malware injection, is critical in building modern supply chains,” said Haydn Povey, CEO of Secure Thingz. “The partnership between Secure Thingz and Hi-Lo Systems is another step forward in our vision of Security Made Simple.”