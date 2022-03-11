Richard Orange joins Exabeam as VP of EMEA Sales

Exabeam announced the appointment of Richard Orange as Vice President EMEA. Orange joins Exabeam following a successful period of growth for the business in EMEA and underlines the company’s commitment to customers and partners in the region.

Orange is an experienced cybersecurity leader with a successful career leading high growth sales teams, including reseller, systems integrator, managed security service provider (MSSP) and vendor environments. He joins Exabeam from data loss prevention software company Digital Guardian where he served as Vice President of EMEA Sales. Prior to that role, he served as Regional Director UK&I at Forescout Technologies. Orange has also held leadership roles with technology and security companies including F5 and HP Enterprise Security Services.

Exabeam is accelerating investment in the EMEA region as demand for its Fusion SIEM and Fusion XDR products grows. Organisations around the world use Fusion products for visibility into threats, improved operational efficiency, and to strengthen their overall security posture.

“I’m excited to join Exabeam as customers across all industries in EMEA turn to the company for its trusted cloud-based cyber analytics products to shore up insider threat programs and overall security posture,” commented Orange. “The threat landscape is only getting more complex and Exabeam is uniquely positioned to help prevent CISO’s and their security teams from being blindsided, helping them understand what ‘normal’ behaviour looks like in their organisation so they can more quickly identify and stop adversaries.”

“Richard is a proven, experienced, and highly respected cybersecurity professional and leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Exabeam team,” said Chris Cesio, chief revenue officer, Exabeam. “With the company valued at $2.4 billion following our Series F funding round, EMEA is a key territory in our growth plans. Richard will help drive the business forward as we continue to focus on delivering Next-gen SIEM and other security operations solutions.”