Aura unveils Smart Network feature to protect users against zero-day threats

Aura unveiled the next phase of its platform, which includes new capabilities powered by advanced machine learning technology to protect consumers from unforeseen exploits on the web.

Part of Aura’s Safe Browsing toolkit, the new “Smart Network” capabilities quickly identify and block new malicious websites at the network level so consumers can bank, browse and shop online more securely and privately.

“As we spend more time online, cybercriminals are working overtime to steal our information via unsafe websites equipped with malware or phishing scams,” said Hari Ravichandran, Founder & CEO of Aura. “Sadly, consumers have lost the ability to trust that their online interactions won’t put them or their families at risk. With the introduction of our Smart Network technology, Aura’s intelligent safety platform delivers on the promise of providing proactive digital protections to consumers.”

Malicious internet activity continues to threaten Americans’ economic security, with the FBI reporting over $4.2 billion lost to online crime in 2020. With current online protection, the time from when an online threat appears to when protection is available to individuals can be weeks to months. Aura Smart Network allows the identification of risky domains far faster than existing monitoring solutions and can enable the detection of zero-day threats with greater speed.

Smart Network is a key milestone in the company’s development of an intelligent safety platform that enables predictive, personalized and autonomous protection for consumers. By aggregating and analyzing public and proprietary data, it can identify patterns in web traffic and assess web data in near real-time. The protection sits at the network level for greater coverage and accuracy to help protect users from risky domains before the rest of the world knows they are a risk.

“Aura’s proactive and personalized approach to online safety puts the consumer first, detecting and responding to threats like fraud and malware before they can have an impact,” said Zulfikar Ramzan, chief scientist & CEO of Aura Labs. “Effectively tapping into the power of machine learning and AI is an important milestone in the future of consumer security. This is the first step in our journey to become a truly intelligent platform that delivers never-before-seen online protection for consumers. ”

Along with VPN, Safe Browsing is part of Aura’s Online Security feature. Customers will begin seeing the roll-out of these new capabilities from Smart Network via the Aura app for iOS and Android starting today, with other operating systems to follow to help protect consumers across all of their devices, platforms, apps, and browsers.