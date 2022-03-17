Invicti Security appoints Steven Fitz as CRO

Invicti Security announced Steven Fitz has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Fitz brings more than 25 years of experience driving sales organizations and go-to-market strategies for global technology companies and is poised to lead Invicti towards ambitious revenue goals in 2022.

Previously, Fitz served as Chief Revenue Officer at Sumo Logic where his customer-first approach helped grow the SaaS business from $45M to $250M+ ARR. Before Sumo Logic, Steven held executive roles at MapR and Avaya where he drove initiatives to support SaaS customer experience, channel leverage, and overall value realization. Prior to that, he spent five years running Dell EMC Isilon’s APAC-Japan region, living in both Japan and Hong Kong while managing globally-dispersed teams.

“Steven’s expertise is invaluable to our continued growth,” said Invicti CEO Michael George. “His proven track record as a customer-focused sales leader will be essential as we continue to expand our product offering, broaden our global footprint, and deliver on our mission to empower our customers to protect everything and everyone.”

“More than ever, organizations everywhere are balancing innovation and security, and they need powerful tools that help them realize both,” said Fitz. “Invicti has been in lock-step with its customers, tackling this challenge head-on with the technology they need to secure their web applications with confidence. I’m thrilled to join this team and continue bringing our industry-leading platform to customers around the globe.”

The addition of Fitz comes at a time of record growth and expansion for Invicti. The company recently announced the consolidation of its flagship product Netsparker under the Invicti name and also added Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to its platform to help teams mitigate open-source risks at the speed of innovation.

In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention (NDR) of 124%, and added nearly 750 new customers to its growing portfolio. After a $625 million capital investment led by Summit Partners, Invicti expects to expand its employee base across all operations by as much as 40% in 2022.