Bandwidth and Pindrop join forces to protect enterprises against voice-based attacks

Bandwidth announced a partnership and integration with Pindrop. Now, Pindrop can be natively integrated with Bandwidth at the carrier level, giving enterprises a more direct route to migrate their contact centers to the cloud with Pindrop’s mission-critical authentication and anti-fraud technology already built in.

“This integration is another significant step forward in our strategy to become the network platform of choice for enterprise cloud contact centers,” said John Bell, Bandwidth’s Chief Product Officer. “With this partnership, Pindrop’s technology can help future-proof against evolving security issues in voice calling, with the added convenience and speed of an out-of-the-box solution with Bandwidth.”

“We are excited to be partnering with a leading global CPaaS provider like Bandwidth,” says Gahn Lane, VP, Global Partners and Alliances at Pindrop. “Creating a great call center experience not only requires streamlined interaction time, but also a customer-first mindset, providing a better user experience while protecting customer accounts with next-level authentication. Bandwidth’s cutting-edge, cloud-native platform streamlines the management and growth of our voice authentication and meets customers’ needs with ease.”

In today’s contact centers, security is increasingly important both as a convenience to end-users and to protect against voice-based attacks. An 800 percent increase in call volume over the past two years, combined with a 57 percent increase in fraud attacks, have left the contact center industry at a critical inflection point.

Traditionally, enterprises had to use complex on-premises equipment to connect third-party platforms such as Pindrop, or undertake time-consuming integrations with CCaaS platforms. Now, enterprises moving to a digital CCaaS solution can unbundle the telephony and “Bring Your Own Carrier” (BYOC) using Bandwidth, with Pindrop’s authentication solution already integrated. This carrier-level integration is possible with Bandwidth’s cloud-native platform, which seamlessly enables Pindrop to apply its advanced authentication scoring so enterprises can determine how to handle each incoming call.

Large enterprises often have complex contact centers with multiple locations, expensive on-premises equipment, and contracts with multiple carriers and uncertain redundancy. Bandwidth’s suite of CCaaS Duet solutions can now extend to include Pindrop within the call path, enabling enterprises to unbundle their telephony and easily integrate across their entire communications stack, while replacing legacy telecom carriers and most on-premises equipment with the Bandwidth platform.