RNT partners with Cloudian to offer ransomware protection for organizations

RNT announced two new series of plug & play storage appliances that provide full enterprise-grade ransomware protection to organizations with data capacities of 2-100TB, powered by Cloudian HyperStore object storage software.

These new single node series of the Yowie appliance family feature data immutability for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, preventing cybercriminals from encrypting data and enabling quick recovery in the event of a ransomware attack without paying ransom.

Enabling immutability

With this solution SME customers can benefit from a “cluster in a box” that provides cloud-like capabilities and the richest feature set for data durability and protection. But the new Yowie appliances are more than just drives with a RAID controller. Incorporating Cloudian’s award-winning S3 Object Lock technology, the appliances prevent encryption or deletion of objects for the duration of a user-defined retention period. Immutable S3 objects are protected by configuring WORM and retention attributes at the object or bucket level.

“Data is the lifeblood of any company and whether the amount of data is big or small doesn’t matter. By pairing our expertise with Cloudian, RNT can now deliver an enterprise-grade turnkey solution at entry-level storage cost that finally provides ransomware protection for all and provides SMBs and SMEs with a lot of other valuable benefits that are no longer exclusive to the enterprise”, said Sebastian Nölting, CEO of RNT.

“Traditional ransomware defences such as anti-malware software and anti-phishing training have proven ineffective against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Neil Stobart, Vice President, Global Systems Engineering, at Cloudian. “Having an immutable data backup ensures users can quickly and easily resume operations after a ransomware attack. Our partnership with RNT brings the benefits of this technology to more organizations across Europe and provides new opportunities for resellers to grow their business.”

Beyond traditional storage architectures

Yowie is an all-in-one storage appliance family and an intelligent re-design of enterprise-grade standard components to prevent data loss and to enable a quick recovery in case of a disaster, like a ransomware attack, power outage or a natural catastrophe.

RNT’s mission to develop innovative storage solutions is particularly evident in Yowie. The ready-to-go appliance family is setting new standards and easily replaces the complex siloed architectures of the past.

The new entry level model of the Yowie appliance family starts with a capacity of only 2TB. The Yowie 1100-series are single node appliances with two disks but no built-in redundancy. It’s an ideal, affordable, on-premises device for branch offices or remote working locations that are regularly synchronising to an external data store.

The Yowie 1200-series start from 8TB usable capacity and are single node appliances with six hot swappable HDDs allowing a RAID 6 protection level. Like SMBs, even branch offices and remote workplaces are now a target for ransomware attacks and having a solid disaster recovery strategy in place is more important than ever.

Both single node appliances open up opportunities for all businesses dealing with smaller amounts of data to benefit from an object storage solution that can be deployed on-premises and also support hybrid cloud environments. Customers can choose synchronous or asynchronous replication with automated failover or simply consolidate storage in a single location, such as a remote office.

The new Yowie single node models complement the already known Yowie 5300-series, which are optimised for 3+2 Erasure Coding, for fast, secure, and uninterrupted storage while saving power, management time, rack space and cooling. Depending on customer requirements, initial deployments of the Yowie 5300 series start from only 32TB usable capacity and can easily scale up by just adding more appliances to the cluster.

All new models of the Yowie appliance family are quickly wired up and – thanks to the integrated Cloudian installation wizard – ready for use in less than 30 minutes. That helps to save admin time and does not even require highly qualified IT experts to get started.